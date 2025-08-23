DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / New students of English, journalism depts welcomed

New students of English, journalism depts welcomed

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:33 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, recently held induction programmes for new students in its Department of English & Foreign Languages and the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication. The events aimed to welcome freshers and introduce them to the academic environment, facilities and future opportunities.

Advertisement

In the English department, the event was held under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar. PhD Scholar Kalpana Suthar welcomed MA first-year students and introduced them to the course and faculty. Department Head Prof Pankaj Sharma highlighted the role of the English Literary Society and its various activities. He also mentioned the department’s support for UGC-NET preparation and continued academic guidance after graduation.

Prof Umed Singh informed students about facilities like the language lab, smart classrooms, hostel, scholarships and the mentor- mentee systems. Students performed poetry, songs and a summary of Milton’s Paradise Lost. The event ended with wishes for a bright future from faculty members.

Advertisement

In the Journalism department, Department Head Prof Sewa Singh Bajwa discussed the growing opportunities in digital journalism and media. He stressed practical training in mobile journalism, digital platforms and media research.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts