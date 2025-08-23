New students of English, journalism depts welcomed

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, recently held induction programmes for new students in its Department of English & Foreign Languages and the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication. The events aimed to welcome freshers and introduce them to the academic environment, facilities and future opportunities.

In the English department, the event was held under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar. PhD Scholar Kalpana Suthar welcomed MA first-year students and introduced them to the course and faculty. Department Head Prof Pankaj Sharma highlighted the role of the English Literary Society and its various activities. He also mentioned the department’s support for UGC-NET preparation and continued academic guidance after graduation.

Prof Umed Singh informed students about facilities like the language lab, smart classrooms, hostel, scholarships and the mentor- mentee systems. Students performed poetry, songs and a summary of Milton’s Paradise Lost. The event ended with wishes for a bright future from faculty members.

In the Journalism department, Department Head Prof Sewa Singh Bajwa discussed the growing opportunities in digital journalism and media. He stressed practical training in mobile journalism, digital platforms and media research.