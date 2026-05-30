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Home / Haryana / New subdivision to boost power services in Ambala Cantt: Anil Vij

New subdivision to boost power services in Ambala Cantt: Anil Vij

Says electricity complaint centre nearing completion and will become operational soon

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:41 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij. File photo
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State Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said approval had been granted for the establishment of a new “Machhonda Sub-Division” at Ambala Cantonment to strengthen electricity services in the area.

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The Energy Minister said the office of the Machhonda Sub-Division would open soon, with all areas on the Machhonda side of the Ambala-Delhi railway line falling under the jurisdiction of the new unit. He added all formalities required for setting up the sub-division had already been completed.

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According to the minister, the new sub-division will benefit thousands of electricity consumers living in areas across the Delhi railway line, including Machhonda, Chandrapuri, Sundar Nagar, Shahpur, Shivala Mandi, Sai Ka Bagh, Gulab Mandi, Dudhla Mandi, Himmatpura, PNT Colony, Bara village and several adjoining villages and localities.

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Staff would be deployed at the new sub-division, and residents of these areas will no longer need to travel several kilometres to reach Ambala Cantonment Sub-Division No. 1 for electricity-related work.

Until now, the areas proposed to be brought under the Machhonda Sub-Division were linked to Sub-Division No. 1 at 12 Cross Road. Residents had to cross the National Highway and travel long distances to resolve electricity-related problems. Vij said the dedicated sub-division in Machhonda would provide greater convenience to local residents. Electricity bill-related work, complaints and other consumer services will now be handled locally at the Machhonda Sub-Division office.

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The Cabinet Minister also said that an “Electricity Complaint Centre” in the Industrial Area of Ambala Cantonment was nearing completion and would become operational soon. The centre will provide facilities related to electricity complaints, billing services, complaint registration, complaint-resolution vehicles and staff support for the area.

He said the establishment of the centre would greatly benefit industries located in the Industrial Area, with electricity-related grievances expected to be resolved more quickly.

The Industrial Area currently falls under Sub-Division No. 2, whose office is located at 12 Cross Road. As a result, industrialists have had to travel long distances for complaint resolution and other electricity-related work. However, once the new complaint centre becomes operational, such issues will be addressed directly within the Industrial Area itself.

Vij said the complaint centre would be inaugurated within the next few days.

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