New toll plaza takes a political colour

Faridabad/Palwal: The upcoming toll plaza on NH-19 near Prithla village has attracted attention in political circles. While the ruling party leaders or those supporting the government are silent on the issue, one of the prominent leaders of the party has opposed the toll falling under his Assembly constituency. He has demanded that residents of the nearby villages be exempted from paying the toll.

Farmers’ agitation sets example

Yamunanagar: Ever since the farmers’ agitation has ended, every protest regarding the fulfilment of demands is being inspired from farmers’ unity. Recently, the employees of the Haryana Roadways held a two-day strike in support of their demands. While some employees were supporting the strike, others did ply buses. The union leaders were heard saying at the protest sites that they should learn from farmers, who showed unity and fought for their demands for over a year.

Education officials heave sigh of relief

Rohtak: Besides private schools, local officials of the Education Department have heaved a sigh of relief following the scrapping of Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, as they had been facing the wrath of parents whose children were selected under the rule to get admission in private schools.

Song dedicated to Dy CM launched

Ambala: Presenting Deputy Chief Minister Haryana Dushyant Chautala as the true heir of Devi Lal’s legacy, a song titled ‘Dushyant Chautala Duja Roop Tau Ka’ has been launched. The song was dedicated by Jannayak Janta Party’s spokesman Vivek Chaudhary on the birthday of the Deputy CM on Sunday. The Deputy CM launched the song.