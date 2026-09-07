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Home / Haryana / New trends sole-crushing for Rewari’s tilledar jutti

New trends sole-crushing for Rewari’s tilledar jutti

Artisans in dire straits as handicraft loses customers to factory-made shoes, branded footwear

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Artisans at a tilledar jutti shop in Rewari district. FILE PHOTO
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Once known as the Brass City of India, Rewari was also famous for its juttis, especially the tilledar juttis with fine zari work (gold-thread embroidery).

Making of juttis has been a prominent cottage industry in Rewari for more than a century, with Sanghi Ka Baas, Katopar, Rampura, Bijlighar, Bikaner, Garhi Bolni and Turkiyewas areas being old hubs of jutti-making.

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“While the men used to make juttis, women carved beautiful designs on those with threads of gold and other metals,” says local leather-artisan Ram Chander, pointing out that the juttis made in Rewari used to be displayed at big showrooms in Delhi to attract customers.

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Old-timers in the jutti industry of Rewari also recall that several film stars of the country used to fondly wear and admire the juttis made in Rewari.

“India’s renowned wrestler-cum-actor Dara Singh used to get his khussa (a kind of jutti) from Rewari. Other prominent actors also used to wear juttis in films as well as off screen. Juttis made in Rewari used to be sent to Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra,” states Rewari-based Congress leader and Municipal Councillor Parveen Chaudhary, whose clan members have been engaged in the work of jutti-making.

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However, as the once-famous brassware of Rewari lost its sheen to steel in the recent decades, the charm of the iconic juttis of this historic city also seems to be fading away in front of fancy footwear.

Thanks to the emergence of the comfort-loving generation and increased paying capacity in general, most of the consumers now prefer machine-made shoes, sandals and slippers of well-known brands to the traditional hand-crafted juttis.

The number of shops selling juttis has also reduced drastically and now only a few jutti shops can be seen on Railway Road in Rewari.

Owing to the trend, the artisans who have inherited the art of making juttis from their elders and earn their livelihood with it are in dire straits as of now.

Leather-artisan Gopal Dass, who has been making juttis for a long time, laments that leather has become costly, while the labour costs have squeezed.

The demand for juttis has also gone down as most of the customers prefer comfortable factory-made shoes and other footwear.

Pardeep Kumar, another leather-artisan, points out that the children of the new generation in the families of artisans prefer to study and get a job rather than carrying on with their family business of making juttis.

Nonetheless, to revive the dying craft, the Haryana Government has made an effort to promote tilla-jutti making as a critical heritage craft under Skill India and Atma-Nirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Standardised digital registrations via the Skill India Digital Hub aim to train new generations of artisans, elevate their economic status and modernise supply chains.

The on-ground impact of the state government’s promising initiative remains to be seen.

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