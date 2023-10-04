New voters have chance to win laptops, smartphones

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Aggarwal today announced a unique initiative to incentivise youth and women to participate in the electoral process. Under this, individuals who register as new voters between October 1 and December 9 will have the chance to win laptops, smartphones, and pen drives in a draw conducted from the voter list published on January 5, 2024. They will also receive T-shirts as a token of appreciation.

“The young population in the age group 18-19 is 4.29 per cent, but they are only 1.72 per cent in the electoral list. Overall, 22 women are registered less per 1,000 male voters,” he said at a press conference.

Nuh had 54 women less registered per 1,000 male voters. Similarly, Faridabad had 47 and Palwal 23, he said, adding that the elector-population ratio in Gurugram, Nuh and Panchkula was low. “Electoral rolls should be error-free, inclusive and transparent,” said Agarwal.

The draft electoral rolls would be published on October 27 and data on voters would be available constituency-wise and polling station-wise. “If there are errors, people can file for corrections,” he said.

Individuals aged 18 and above must submit photocopies of their permanent residence address, date of birth and passport-sized photographs along with Form 6 to register. Votes could be made both online through the voter service portal and offline through Booth Level Officers. If they faced problems, they could register their complaint on helpline number “1950” as well as Voter Helpline App.

The Election Commission would carry out campaigns to encourage new voter registrations on November 4-5 and December 2-3 at polling stations, he added.