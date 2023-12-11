Newborn found dead

Ambala, December 10
The body of a newborn was found lying in the bushes in the Kala Amb area under the jurisdiction of the Naraingarh police station on Saturday.
A local resident reportedly spotted a pack of dogs in the bushes and when he went there, he saw a newborn baby boy lying there. The baby’s head and face had been mauled by dogs. The newborn was rushed to the Naraingarh Civil Hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”.
A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 318 of the IPC.
Kala Amb police post incharge Kulbir Singh said, “The cause of death will become clear only after the post-mortem examination report is received. Further investigation into the case is being conducted.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 Indians dead in car crash in Australia; elderly driver charged
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...
Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation
Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll