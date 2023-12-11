Newborn found dead

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 10

The body of a newborn was found lying in the bushes in the Kala Amb area under the jurisdiction of the Naraingarh police station on Saturday.

A local resident reportedly spotted a pack of dogs in the bushes and when he went there, he saw a newborn baby boy lying there. The baby’s head and face had been mauled by dogs. The newborn was rushed to the Naraingarh Civil Hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 318 of the IPC.

Kala Amb police post incharge Kulbir Singh said, “The cause of death will become clear only after the post-mortem examination report is received. Further investigation into the case is being conducted.”

