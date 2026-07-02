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Home / Haryana / Newly appointed Karnal MC Commissioner swings into action, priorities development and civic services

Newly appointed Karnal MC Commissioner swings into action, priorities development and civic services

Chairing a detailed meeting with the Engineering Branch, Sharma reviewed ongoing development works, under-construction projects and civic infrastructure across the city

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:51 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Karnal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saloni Sharma (left) holds a meeting with officials of the various departments on Thursday.
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Just a couple of days after assuming charge, newly appointed Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Saloni Sharma swung into action on Thursday, holding a series of review meetings with officials from various divisions and directing them to accord top priority to public works and civic services.

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Chairing a detailed meeting with the Engineering Branch, Sharma reviewed ongoing development works, under-construction projects and civic infrastructure across the city. She instructed officials to ensure that all projects are completed within stipulated timelines without compromising on quality and workmanship.

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The Commissioner reviewed the progress of key projects, including the commercial space being developed at the Old Grain Market, the District Library and the outer bypass road. She directed officials to expedite the execution of these projects so that residents can benefit from them at the earliest.

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With the monsoon season approaching, Sharma asked all officials to remain in the field and closely monitor vulnerable areas to prevent waterlogging. She directed officials to complete the cleaning of stormwater drains on priority and ensure that disposal and drainage systems remain fully operational during heavy rainfall.

Emphasising uninterrupted civic services, the Commissioner instructed officials to resolve complaints related to drinking water supply and sewerage without delay. She said prompt redressal of sewer blockages and water supply issues should remain a priority to minimise inconvenience to residents.

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To improve planning and monitoring, Sharma directed all Junior Engineers (JEs) to prepare detailed infrastructure maps of their respective wards. The maps will include roads, streets, parks, drinking water pipelines, sewerage and stormwater networks, tubewells and other civic infrastructure, enabling engineers to maintain updated records of their areas.

She also instructed that work on every development project must begin within 15 days of the issuance of the work order. Agencies delaying the commencement of work without valid reasons would face action as per rules. “Feasibility assessments must be completed before any project is taken up,” she added.

Stressing quality control, the Commissioner directed officials to regularly inspect construction sites, ensure the use of quality materials and conduct laboratory testing of samples wherever necessary. She said there would be no compromise on construction quality or workmanship.

Sharma also called for better coordination among various branches of the KMC and other government departments to resolve project-related issues without unnecessary delays.

Reviewing the Electrical Branch, Sharma instructed officials to ensure that all LED streetlights in the city remain functional and that defective lights are repaired on priority.

During the review of the Horticulture Branch, she directed officials to maintain all 192 municipal parks in a clean and well-maintained condition through regular inspections. She also ordered strict action against illegal advertisements that spoil the city’s appearance, including removal of unauthorised hoardings and imposition of penalties on violators.

She also further directed officials to ensure the timely disposal of public grievances received through different platforms such as Jan Samvad, CM Window, the Social Media Grievance Tracker and others.

She made it clear that negligence or unnecessary delays in resolving complaints would not be tolerated and asked all departments to strengthen public confidence through prompt and efficient service delivery.

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