Newly married woman dead in Rohtak village, ‘honour’ killing suspected

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 24

A young woman has died under mysterious circumstances at Rithal village of Rohtak district. The police has registered a case of murder, though the woman’s parents claim that it was suicide. The DSP (Headquarters), Dr Ravinder, stated that somebody called up the Police Control Room and stated that a young woman had been murdered and cremated at Rithal village.

Police collects mortal remains After receiving a tip-off, a police team rushed to the village and took the victim’s mortal remains from the pyre late last night. Her family told the police that she had hanged herself from a ceiling fan at home. However, there was no fan in the said room. Also, no rope was found. Dr Ravinder, DSP (Headquarters)

“A police team rushed to the village and collected her mortal remains of Divya from the pyre late last night. Her family told the police that she had committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at home. However, no ceiling fan was found in the said room. The rope used for hanging was also not found,” he stated.

Hence, an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) against Divya’s father Rajender and other family members.

“The bones of the deceased will be sent for DNA testing. Other evidence, including the fingerprints picked from the scene of crime, will also be examined by forensic experts,” the DSP maintained.

As per local sources, Divya was married nearly three months ago. However, she returned to her parental home a few days after her marriage. She was suspected to be having an affair, which allegedly led to her murder.

Village residents were tight-lipped about the matter and sarpanch Mohit also refused to comment.