Newly-wed woman dies, 6 hurt in mishap

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, February 24

A newly-wed woman was killed and six other members of her family were injured when the pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck on the KMP Expressway near Badli town here today.

Low visibility is stated to be the reason behind the mishap. The deceased has been identified as Bhupati (26) of Hoshiarpur (Punjab). The injured have been admitted to the PGIMS in Rohtak. The police have registered a case against the truck driver who managed to flee.

Sources said Bhupati got married to a youth of Badshahpur (Gurugram) on February 19 and her family members came to visit her in-laws to perform a post-wedding ritual.

The mishap took place when Bhupati and her family members were returning home in Punjab in the van. The woman died on the spot while the other six passengers suffered injuries. —