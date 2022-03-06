Newlywed woman shot dead in Palwal

Palwal, March 5
The police have registered a murder case in connection with the death of a 19-year-old newlywed woman at Kithwari colony here.
According to an FIR lodged with the police, the deceased — Rajni — was found dead in her in-laws’ house on Friday. She had gunshot wounds in her head. It is alleged that the woman was shot dead by her husband over some dispute.
The accused identified as Griting Nohwar has also been admitted to a local hospital with gunshot injuries in his hand, as he allegedly shot himself after killing his wife.
SHO Ram Chander said a case under the IPC had been registered against the victim’s husband and in-laws in connection with the incident. He said accused were likely to be arrested soon. —
