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Home / Haryana / Next Gen e-challan system in Haryana: How it will work, from 3-day notice to automatic acceptance

Next Gen e-challan system in Haryana: How it will work, from 3-day notice to automatic acceptance

Rejected grievances can be challenged in court after depositing 50 per cent of the challan amount; accepted challans must be paid within 90 days

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:47 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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In 2026, action was taken in 1.41 lakh cases of vehicles without number plates, 2.68 lakh cases of driving on the wrong side and 9.75 lakh cases of riding without helmets. Representative image/File
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Haryana Police have introduced a new e-challan system under which a violator of traffic rules will be issued a notice within three days. The driver has 45 days to accept or reject it.

According to officials, if no action is taken within the stipulated period, the challan will be deemed to have been accepted automatically.

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If the vehicle owner/driver files a grievance against the challan, it will be mandatory to dispose of the grievance within 30 days. If the grievance is not disposed of within the stipulated period, it will be deemed to have been accepted automatically.

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One Nodal Officer and two Grievance Redressal Officers have been appointed in each district.

In case a grievance is rejected, the vehicle owner/driver can challenge the challan before the court after depositing 50 per cent of the challan amount, while an accepted challan must be paid within 90 days.

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Further, under Rule 167(12) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, registration-related or driving licence-related transactions of the concerned vehicle/driver may be restricted until disposal of the pending challan, and the vehicle can be marked as “Not to be Transacted” on the portal.

Under Rule 167(13), police officers are also empowered to detain the motor vehicle as per the prescribed provisions.

“This system marks an important step towards transforming traffic enforcement from a paperwork-based process into a digital, transparent and accountable mechanism,” said a police spokesperson.

Helmet violations top Haryana traffic challan list

During a meeting on traffic violations under Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Pushpa Khatri informed that in 2026, action was taken in 1.41 lakh cases of vehicles without number plates, 3.03 lakh cases of lane driving violations, 37,332 cases of drunken driving, 2.68 lakh cases of driving on the wrong side, 9.75 lakh cases of riding without helmets, 77,413 cases of vehicles without valid pollution certificates and 3.67 lakh cases of over-speeding.

The DGP directed the officers to adopt preventive and data-driven traffic management strategies to address the problem of traffic congestion. He directed that congestion-prone areas be continuously monitored through available technological tools such as control rooms, digital mapping and Google Maps.

At locations where traffic congestion occurs regularly, advance deployment of police personnel, traffic diversions and other necessary arrangements should be ensured according to local conditions, so that instead of responding after congestion occurs, a strategy is adopted to prevent traffic jams in the first place, he added.

The meeting also discussed in detail the restrictions related to the operation of BS-III and below-standard vehicles in the NCR region and the government’s vehicle scrapping policy.

ADGP Traffic informed that 27 scrapping centres have been established in the state for scrapping old vehicles. Eligible vehicle owners can scrap their old vehicles and avail themselves of the prescribed scrap value, concessions in commercial tax and other benefits available as per rules on the purchase of a new vehicle.

The DGP directed the officers to create widespread public awareness about the vehicle scrapping policy and ensure its effective implementation in coordination with the concerned departments.

How the Next Gen e-challan system will work

  • Notice is sent within 3 days of the violation.
  • The owner/driver has 45 days to accept or contest; no action means automatic acceptance.
  • Grievances must be resolved within 30 days, or they are deemed accepted.
  • Each district has one Nodal Officer and two Grievance Redressal Officers.
  • If a grievance is rejected, the person can go to court after depositing 50 per cent of the fine.
  • Accepted challans must be paid within 90 days.
  • Pending challans can block registration and licence transactions and mark the vehicle “Not to be Transacted” under Rule 167(12); police can also detain the vehicle under Rule 167(13).

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