Next leg of yatra to be on bigger scale: Hooda

Chandigarh, December 26
The Congress today thanked the people of Haryana for, what it called, an “overwhelming support” to the first phase of Rahul Gandhi-led “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in the state.
The party thanked the people during a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda before the commencement of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.
Hooda appreciated the hard work of MLAs in making the first phase a success.
“Lakhs of people joined the yatra that traversed Firozpur Jhirka and Faridabad. Seeing people’s enthusiasm, it seems that Phase-I was just a teaser. The full film will be seen in the second phase. More people will participate in the second phase,” he said, instructing all MLAs and Congressmen to get involved in the preparations for the second phase that will start after the Assembly session.
Hooda further said the Congress was committed to flagging people’s concerns. “The issues raised during the yatra will be flagged in the Assembly as well. In the next phase of the yatra, representatives of several organisations, including that of farmers, will meet Gandhi,” he added.
