DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Next of kin of martyred Agniveers from Haryana to get ex gratia grant of Rs 1 crore  

Next of kin of martyred Agniveers from Haryana to get ex gratia grant of Rs 1 crore  

Reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment increases to 20 per cent
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:05 PM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

The Haryana Cabinet here on Monday approved a proposal to grant an ex gratia grant of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of martyred Agniveers.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

According to an official statement, the state government provides ex gratia grant of Rs 1 crore to the family of a ‘battle casualty’ of defence and paramilitary forces and it has been decided to extend the same benefit to Agniveers from now.

Advertisement

In another Cabinet decision, the reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment has been increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Earlier, in its meeting held on August 5, 2024, the Haryana Cabinet had made several decisions regarding Agniveers, including granting 10 per cent horizontal reservation in direct recruitment to the posts of constable in the police department, mining guard in the Department of Mines and Geology, forest guard in the Department of Environment, Forest and Wildlife, and warder in the Prisons Department.

Advertisement

According to the statement, recently, the Union Home Minister wrote to all states to increase the reservation for Agniveers in police recruitment to 20 per cent.

In line with this, it has been decided to provide 20 per cent reservation in the recruitment to the post of police constable.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to granting financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to an eligible family member of naval officer Lt. Vinay Narwal who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The chief minister had recently made an announcement in this regard and the cabinet on Monday approved it.

Narwal, 26, and his wife Himanshi were on honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot him at point blank, an incident in which 25 others, mostly tourists, were also killed on April 22.

The cabinet also approved a proposal of the Gram Panchayat, Atali (district Faridabad) to gift a residential plot measuring 200 square yards to Geeta, wife of late Naik Sandeep, a resident of village Atali in district Faridabad.

According to the official statement, Naik Sandeep made the supreme sacrifice during a counter-insurgency operation in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 19, 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper