Next of kin of martyred Agniveers from Haryana to get ex gratia grant of Rs 1 crore  

The Haryana Cabinet here on Monday approved a proposal to grant an ex gratia grant of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of martyred Agniveers.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

According to an official statement, the state government provides ex gratia grant of Rs 1 crore to the family of a ‘battle casualty’ of defence and paramilitary forces and it has been decided to extend the same benefit to Agniveers from now.

In another Cabinet decision, the reservation quota for Agniveers in police recruitment has been increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Earlier, in its meeting held on August 5, 2024, the Haryana Cabinet had made several decisions regarding Agniveers, including granting 10 per cent horizontal reservation in direct recruitment to the posts of constable in the police department, mining guard in the Department of Mines and Geology, forest guard in the Department of Environment, Forest and Wildlife, and warder in the Prisons Department.

According to the statement, recently, the Union Home Minister wrote to all states to increase the reservation for Agniveers in police recruitment to 20 per cent.

In line with this, it has been decided to provide 20 per cent reservation in the recruitment to the post of police constable.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to granting financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to an eligible family member of naval officer Lt. Vinay Narwal who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The chief minister had recently made an announcement in this regard and the cabinet on Monday approved it.

Narwal, 26, and his wife Himanshi were on honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot him at point blank, an incident in which 25 others, mostly tourists, were also killed on April 22.

The cabinet also approved a proposal of the Gram Panchayat, Atali (district Faridabad) to gift a residential plot measuring 200 square yards to Geeta, wife of late Naik Sandeep, a resident of village Atali in district Faridabad.

According to the official statement, Naik Sandeep made the supreme sacrifice during a counter-insurgency operation in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 19, 2019.