Haryana Diary: Nexus behind plying 3-wheelers

Faridabad: The plying of more than 35,000 auto-rickshaws may be one of the common and useful forms of the public transport in the city, but the nexus behind operating the three-wheeler network is perhaps not known to everyone. During a meeting of the traffic police authorities and an NGO involved in management of vehicles, it came to light that some persons had been collecting Rs20 from driver of each three-wheeler for one round trip on a route daily. What is the amount of this illegal daily collection could be anybody’s guess, but sources in the administration claim that the money is shared by certain influential persons. This nexus has been going on despite the so-called tough stance of the authorities concerned, the sources added. Admitting that nearly half of such vehicles operated on diesel, which caused pollution, the meeting concluded with a warning that action would be taken if anyone was caught collecting money in illegal manner from three-wheeler drivers.

Dera Sacha Sauda in limelight

Sirsa: Come elections and the Dera Sacha Sauda has started hogging the headlines. The dera headquarters in Sirsa are humming with activity as some political leaders have already paid a visit to the place while many others are expected to follow suit soon. Given the large strength of its followers in Punjab, politicians have started vying for the dera support. Some politicians came calling at the dera headquarters last week while appreciating the social work carried out by its followers in their respective segments. Political leaders, however, are keeping their fingers crossed as the dera management is known for giving hints to its followers just a couple of days before polling.

BJP MLA, Cong leader lock horns

Kurukshetra: A war of words between Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha and Congress senior leader Ashok Arora, which started over continuous delay in the construction of the Pipli-Kurukshetra University road, is getting shriller with each passing day. Recently, the MLA lost his cool when he was asked about the delayed project. He targeted Arora, accusing him of land grabbing and corrupt practices during his tenure, besides his educational qualification. Arora challenged the MLA to take action against him if he had any evidence to support his claims. Arora also said that he would self-immolate himself if found guilty. The leaders are not shying away from making comments on personal lives too.

Vigilance raids create flutter

Yamunanagar: Raids conducted by the state Vigilance Bureau to nab corrupt officials have not only created a flutter among government employees, but also given people an issue to discuss. “Employees remain present at their office during entire duty hours due to persistent crackdown. Moreover, the staff hesitate in suggesting an alternative formula to resolve issues, fearing call recording,” said an employee. Meanwhile, common man is happy with raids as it has now changed the attitude of employees. Recently, the Vigilance Bureau had arrested several officials in connection with corruption cases in Haryana.

Contributed by: Deepender Deswal, Nitish Sharma, Bijendra Ahawat, Shiv Kumar Sharma.

