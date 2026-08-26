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Home / Haryana / NGO builds safe havens for vanishing sparrows in Sirsa

NGO builds safe havens for vanishing sparrows in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:11 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Members of the organisation with nests prepared for birds.
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As concrete structures replace traditional homes and sparrows struggle to find safe nesting spaces, social organisation Jago has launched a campaign to protect the fast-disappearing bird. As part of the first phase, the organisation distributed and installed around 100 artificial nests in Fatehabad city and nearby areas. The campaign will soon be extended to rural areas.

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Jago president Devender Dahia said the cheerful chirping of sparrows adds positive energy to the environment, but the rise of concrete houses has sharply reduced their natural nesting spaces. He also highlighted the bird’s role in farming, saying sparrows feed on insects and pests that can damage crops, thereby supporting natural pest control.

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Under the campaign, every new member of the organisation will be required to install at least four nests at home. The members have also been urged to keep regular arrangements for food and water and grow sparrow-friendly plants such as pomegranate and bougainvillea in their courtyards.

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Hardeep Singh, resident, said such conservation efforts were essential for maintaining ecological balance. Several locals, including Surender Asija, Parmod Bajaj, Sewa Singh, Amarjit Malwa, Anil Chaudhary, Surender Nayak, advocate Prashant Sharma and Dimple Chaudhary, were present during the campaign.

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