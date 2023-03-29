 NGO flags stray animal menace in Faridabad : The Tribune India

NGO flags stray animal menace in Faridabad

NGO flags stray animal menace in Faridabad


Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 28

A non-government organisation, ‘People for Animals Trust’, has claimed that around 1.08 lakh stray animals, including 70,000 dogs and over 25,000 head of cattle, roam the city roads.

Survey findings

A survey by an NGO said there are also 10,000 stray monkeys and 2,000 stray donkeys

The NGO had conducted a survey in all the 40 wards of the civic body and the 24 villages that were recently merged. The survey said there were also 10,000 stray monkeys and 2,000 stray donkeys in the city. No official survey of stray cattle has been done in the city so far.

A spokesperson of the NGO said, “The authorities concerned have allocated negligible funding for the measures to tackle the issue. There is no major drive for sterilising these animals and no ambulance for the care of injured animals. The cow shelters in the city have a capacity of mere 5,000 head of cattle,” Ravi Dubey, founder of the NGO, said.

On an average, 41 people are bitten by dogs daily in the city. As per the details of the Health Department, more than 15,000 persons reported dog bite cases in 2022. Also, the registration process of pets with the civic body has met a poor response. Only 56 dogs have been registered in the past three months, an official of the civic body said. The number of pet dogs is reported to be around 1.5 lakh.

A local resident, Ajay Bahl, said the assurances of eliminating the stray cattle menace had fallen flat. “Though a Gau Sewa Ayog was set up in 2010, not a single challan has been issued against people who leave their cattle,” he added.

