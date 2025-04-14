NGO, TV channel booked for violation of PC-PNDT Act in Hisar

The Hisar police have booked one Usha Devi, an outreach health worker with Gram Vikas Sansthan (an NGO) near a multispecialty hospital, on the allegations of facilitating sex determination and a TV channel which published a news about illegal sex determination test and female foeticide in Haryana on April 9.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 4(4), 6(c), 23, and 25 of the PCPNDT Act and the BNS Act on the basis of a complaint filed by Anil Ahuja, an Assistant SMO-cum-Additional Nodal Officer for PC PNDT in Hisar.

The complaint alleged that the news telecast on a channel highlighted the alleged modus operandi of Usha Devi in aiding sex determination procedures among pregnant women. The complainant alleged that Usha Devi in a sting operation purportedly claimed she could arrange sex determination tests and further assistance for abortion if the feotus was female.

The complainant said the news report was broadcast without verification of facts or involvement of any authorised government official. According to the complaint, the coverage was distorted, based on old visuals and hearsay statements, potentially inciting public disorder and maligning the medical fraternity.