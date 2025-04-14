DT
Home / Haryana / NGO, TV channel booked for violation of PC-PNDT Act in Hisar

As per complainant, new report was broadcast without verification of facts or involvement of any official
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:38 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
The Hisar police have booked one Usha Devi, an outreach health worker with Gram Vikas Sansthan (an NGO) near a multispecialty hospital, on the allegations of facilitating sex determination and a TV channel which published a news about illegal sex determination test and female foeticide in Haryana on April 9.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 4(4), 6(c), 23, and 25 of the PCPNDT Act and the BNS Act on the basis of a complaint filed by Anil Ahuja, an Assistant SMO-cum-Additional Nodal Officer for PC PNDT in Hisar.

The complaint alleged that the news telecast on a channel highlighted the alleged modus operandi of Usha Devi in aiding sex determination procedures among pregnant women. The complainant alleged that Usha Devi in a sting operation purportedly claimed she could arrange sex determination tests and further assistance for abortion if the feotus was female.

The complainant said the news report was broadcast without verification of facts or involvement of any authorised government official. According to the complaint, the coverage was distorted, based on old visuals and hearsay statements, potentially inciting public disorder and maligning the medical fraternity.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

