Mahendragarh: NGT asks admn to take remedial action

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, August 7

The issue of axing of trees at Kothal Khurd village in the district has reached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has formed a joint committee of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action by following due course of law.

The NGT has also directed the committee to submit its action-taken report within one month after inspecting the site. The HSPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

“In 2022, the gram panchayat had identified a village pond for a project sanctioned by the government but the village sarpanch deliberately got the project site relocated despite objections made by the Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM), Mahendragarh, in February, 2023. He also got more than 50 trees axed and sold, besides destroying other small trees and vegetation leading to adverse effects on the habitat of birds and animals in the area,” alleged Surender Kumar in his complaint filed with the NGT.

Acting on the application, the NGT observed that prima facie, the averments made in the complaint raised questions relating to environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

“In view of the averments, we consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action. The committee is directed to visit the site and look into the grievances of the applicant while factual and an action-taken report be submitted within one month,” states the NGT which has also fixed October 31 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

