NGT asks Haryana govt to check use of groundwater for construction

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 30

As Gurugram struggles with the ever-depleting groundwater table, The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Haryana Government to check the use of groundwater for construction.

The state has been asked to form a special panel to inspect the use of groundwater allegedly extracted from borewells at some construction sites, including those in some new sectors in the city.

An order by NGT chairperson Sheo Kumar Singh, judicial magistrate Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “We deem it just to call a report on the matter from a joint committee that comprises the Gurugram district administration, a representative of the state pollution control board and a representative of the central groundwater authority.” The committee has been directed to visit the place and submit an action taken report within four weeks. The state pollution board will be the nodal agency for coordination.

The order was issued on a petition filed by NGO Paryavaran Vikas Sangh, which had claimed that millions of gallons of groundwater were being sucked out at four construction sites in Sectors 108, 103 and 37-D.

The plea, filed by NGO representative Parmanand Rana in January, also said that the extracted groundwater, once used, was being flushed out without any treatment, in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The digging of borewells and the use of groundwater for construction are illegal. One is only allowed to use groundwater for drinking and irrigation in areas without any piped water supply. Gurugram has been a dark zone since 2008. The water table has been depleting here at a rate faster than that of water recharge.

The use of groundwater for a construction activity is a cause for concern for residents as most societies in New Gurugram have been grappling with structural issues, owing to the high chloride content in concrete, which is a result of the use of groundwater. Two lives were lost when a tower of Chintel Paradiso partially collapsed last year and IIT-Delhi found high chloride responsible for the deterioration of the building. So far, five towers in the society have been declared unsafe.

“The use (of groundwater for construction) was banned in 2010, but that did not deter builders from doing it. Today, thousands are bearing the brunt. The authorities concerned should check the rampant use of groundwater for construction,” emphasised Praveen Malik of the United Association of New Gurugram.

