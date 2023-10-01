NGT directs HSPCB to issue notice to thermal plant in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 30

With lakhs of metric tonnes (MT) of fly ash from thermal power station here yet to be removed from the dumping site in the Aravallis, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has been directed to speed up the process.

The delay in the removal has been causing severe pollution. The thermal plant was shut down in 2010.

Rs 3.5cr revenue expected According to an HPGCL official, a total revenue of Rs 3.5 crore is expected to be generated from the disposal of ash. A large quantity has been supplied free of cost for the construction of highways and the ongoing Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project.

Though the removal process was initiated in 2014-15, several lakh MT of fly ash from the erstwhile thermal power station at Bata Chowk is not likely to be cleared in the next one year.

The NGT, in response to a complaint, has directed the HSPCB to issue a notice to the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), owner of the plant. The HSPCB had found large quantities of fly ash at the spot during an inspection in July this year. As no ash was lifted between 2018 and 2022, over 10 lakh MT has been found dumped here.

“The dumped fly ash has been playing havoc with the lives of residents of Sainik Colony, Achievers Colony, Badkhal village, Sector 48 and 49,” says Sanjay Bagul, a local resident.

“People have been carrying out illegal mining in the garb of the removal of waste as these activities are generally carried out during the night,” alleged Satinder Phagna, a resident of Bhakri village.

Denying allegation related to illegal mining, an HPGCL official said the lifting of waste was being carried out as per the norms and directions of the government. “With around 40 lakh MT waste already removed, the remaining five lakh MT is expected to be removed shortly,” said Rajesh Gulati, Executive Engineer, HPGCL. A total revenue of Rs 3.5 crore is expected to be generated from the disposal of ash. A large quantity has been supplied free of cost for the construction of highways and the ongoing Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, he added.

#Environment #Faridabad #Pollution