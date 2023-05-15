NGT directs Rewari administration to check ETPs at industrial units

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, May 14

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the district authorities to carry out the requisite inspection of all industrial units regarding the installation of effluent treatment plants (ETPs). It also ordered remedial measures in case of violations to ensure that industrial effluents were treated and reused for purposes in accordance with the directions issued by the tribunal.

It has also told them to ensure that untreated industrial effluents were not discharged in municipal sewer and an action taken report (ATR) in this regard be filed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) after obtaining and compiling the requisite information.

The NGT issued the directives while hearing a petition filed by a local resident Prakash Yadav who claimed that sewage from various sewage treatments plants (STPs) operated in Rewari district was being discharged in hundreds of acres of vacant land of dried-up Sahibi river, leading to the contamination of groundwater and damage to trees and other vegetation in nearby areas. The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) had submitted its reply to the NGT regarding the complaint about effluents being released to the river’s area. In the reply, the PHED officials stated that several industrial units were, during inspection, found releasing effluents into domestic sewer.

“The effluents were coming to the STPs and affecting its functionality along with standard parameters of treatment. Such units were put on notice, telling these to explain where the effluents of their units were being discharged. The traced mixing points of effluents were also disconnected,” stated the reply.

A higher official at the PHED said over 20 industrial units had been issued notices after being found releasing effluents directly into sewer lines, leading to adverse effect on the functioning of two STPs located on the Nasiaji Road in the city.

“As per the rules, all factories are bound to set up ETP on their premises to treat the effluents before releasing these into sewer lines but none of the units have the ETP. Hence, we have written to the local office of the HSPCB for further inquiry into the matter and appropriate action against erring units,” he added.

The NGT has also directed the PHED to get samples of drinking water from all relevant locations collected and tested quarterly for ensuring due compliance with environmental norms regarding the supply of the potable water to the surrounding villages.

20 erring units served notices