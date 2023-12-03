 NGT imposes Rs 10K fine on state, grants 3 weeks to submit report : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • NGT imposes Rs 10K fine on state, grants 3 weeks to submit report
Illegal mining in Aravallis

NGT imposes Rs 10K fine on state, grants 3 weeks to submit report

NGT imposes Rs 10K fine on state, grants 3 weeks to submit report

For representational purpose



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, December 2

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Haryana Government for not taking its orders seriously and failing to submit a report on illegal mining in the Aravallis. In response to an adjournment request, the tribunal also granted the state three weeks to file report in the case.

State not taking orders seriously

The orders passed by the tribunal clearly reflect that the state authorities are not taking its orders seriously and not complying with the same. No document regarding steps taken for stopping illegal mining in the area has been disclosed even today, but only a prayer for adjournment has been made. NGT

Earlier, the NGT had constituted a joint committee in the case and sought factual and action taken report. After considering the report dated August 28, 2022, it had noted that illegal mining and its adverse effect was acknowledged, but no action was said to have been taken.

On August 29, 2022, the NGT issued directions for filing a further action taken report. When it was filed, the NGT expressed serious disapproval of the conduct of the joint committee in submitting a casual report, in an order dated January 5.

In a subsequent hearing, the tribunal observed that the administration could not curb illegal mining. “The plea of lack of resources is a poor substitute for the compliance of mandatory constitutional duties of the State,” said the NGT on February 8.

It directed the Chief Secretary to personally look into the matter, take remedial measures and file an action taken report within a month. The matter was again listed on August 22. After considering the fresh report, the tribunal said there was nothing mentioned as to what action has been taken by the authorities concerned to control illegal mining in quantified terms.

It later gave the authorities another three months to report action taken in the matter. “The next report should categorically furnish the status on the assessment of environmental damages that have already occurred in the Aravalli districts — Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh — and their rejuvenation and restoration,” said the NGT.

However, the state authorities didn’t file any report. “…the report was to be filed by the state authorities within three months, but no report has been filed and the matter is listed today,” the tribunal observed on November 30.

Letters seeking adjournment were submitted under the signature of the Environmental Engineer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and the Special Secretary-cum-Director, Environmental Department.

The NGT said, “The above series of orders passed by the tribunal clearly reflects that the state authorities are not taking its orders seriously and not complying with the same. No document regarding the steps taken for stopping illegal mining in the area has been disclosed even today, but only a prayer for adjournment has been made.”

The tribunal granted three weeks to file a report, but also imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the state.

