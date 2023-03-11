 NGT imposes Rs 2-cr fine on NHAI : The Tribune India

NGT imposes Rs 2-cr fine on NHAI

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 10

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for violating environmental norms during the widening of the NH-44 from Mukarba Chowk to Singhu Border.

  • A plaint to NGT stated that a lot of dust was generated near Khampur village in the absence of sprinkling of water.
  • The other hotspots were Palla-Mod, Singhola Moda and Vaishnav Dhaba to Khampur village.
  • It was also stated that 161 tree were cut in January 2021
  • Though 1,760 trees were claimed to have been planted at Garhi Mandu, near Yamuna banks, 26 km from Khampur village, it did not in any manner mitigate the dust generated by the project at the place from where trees were cut.

  • The principal Bench, headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, directed the NHAI to deposit the fine to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCFs), Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Haryana, within a month
  • The approved plan might be executed within three months, the NGT said.

A complaint was filed in the NGT against the failure of the NHAI in complying with the environmental norms in the widening of the highway.

It was stated that a lot of dust was generated near Khampur village in the absence of sprinkling water, while other hotspots were Palla-Mod, Singhola Moda, Vaishnav Dhaba to Khampur village. It was also stated that 161 tree were cut in January 2021.

Though 1,760 trees were claimed to have been planted at Garhi Mandu, near Yamuna banks, 26 km from Khampur village, it does not in any manner mitigate the dust generated by the project at the place from where trees were cut.

It was also stated that around 100 vehicles were passing per minute on the highway and each vehicle generated approximately 252 gm of carbon dioxide per km. On an average, 500 vehicles were passing per 5 minutes, which emit 126 kg of carbon dioxide per 5 minutes. It was also alleged that the NHAI also failed in compliance with the Green Highway (plantation, transplantation, beautification and maintenance) policy 2015.

Even, Secretary, Environment and Forest, Delhi, has issued an order of the payment of the compensation of Rs 11.12 crore for the uprooting of 1,952 trees, but the NHAI had failed to deposit the money.

Following the complaint, the NGT sought a factual report from the CPCB and Director, Environment Department, Delhi. A joint committee was also constituted on January 21. The committee filed its reports on February 22, in which the committee also found the violation of environmental norms. The NGT granted time to the NHAI for filing a reply, but no reply had been filed.

The principal bench said any activity resulting in the generation of dust had to be accompanied by dust-control measures, which had not been taken.

The NGT further said that the compensation of Rs 2 crore would be in addition to the levy of compensation by any other authority.

