 NGT panel to probe illegal mining at Bhudmajra village in Yamunanagar : The Tribune India

CRIMINAL NEXUS

NGT panel to probe illegal mining at Bhudmajra village in Yamunanagar

NGT panel to probe illegal mining at Bhudmajra village in Yamunanagar


Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 17

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a joint committee to investigate a complaint alleging that mining was carried out beyond the prescribed limit on a 31-acre land in Bhudmajra village of Yamunanagar district.

Digging up to 40 ft

The contractor was supposed to do mining up to the depth of 27 ft, but in violation of the conditions of the mining licence, the contractor concerned had gone up to 40 ft. A villager

The joint committee has been issued directions to visit the said site/premises to collect the relevant information.

After investigation, the team shall submit a factual report, including the details of the action taken, if any, within two months before the NGT.

Sources said Vikarm Singh of Devdhar village of Yamunanagar district had sent a complaint to the NGT in July 2022.

In the complaint, he had said that there was a mining agreement to be carried in 31 acres in Bhudmajra village of Yamunanagar district.

He alleged that on the said land, the contractor was supposed to do mining up to 27 ft, but in violation of the conditions of the mining licence, he went up to 40 ft.

He further alleged that the contractor had also caused illegal extraction of water, resulting in the depreciation of water level to a dangerous stage.“No plantation has been done in utter violation of the condition of the mining and, therefore, damage to environment has been caused by the contractor,” alleged the complainant.

According to information, hearing on the letter petition sent by Vikram Singh, judicial member of the NGT, Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Professor A Senthil Vel passed an order of constituting a joint committee on January 11.

The joint committee will include officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and District Magistrate, Yamunanagar.

The joint committee shall submit a report to the NGT before the next hearing scheduled for March 24.

“In our view, let a factual report be obtained from the authorities concerned. For this purpose, we constitute a joint committee of the State Pollution Control Board and District Magistrate, Yamunanagar, to visit the premises, collect relevant information and submit a factual report, including the details of the action taken, if any,” reads the order of the NGT.

Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, said the matter would be investigated.

#Environment #illegal mining #National Green Tribunal NGT #Yamunanagar

