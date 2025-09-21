NGT pulls up dist authorities over delay in action on illegal tree felling

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up district administrative authorities for delay in initiating action against illegal cutting of tree at a park in Sector 11 of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) here.

Jagdish Kalra, a resident of Sector 11, in his complaint to NGT September last year alleged that some persons were engaged in illegal cutting of tree in Sector 11. He further alleged that it was done under the instruction of a resident of the same sector.

It was also alleged that a tractor-trolley was brought to the site to take away the timber for commercial gain but on the action by residents, the persons involved in tree felling fled away from the scene abandoning the tractor-trolley and illegally cut wood.

Following the complaint, the NGT served notice to initiate action. Following the NGT’s order, the Chandnibagh police registered a case against an unidentified person in January.

The NGT, in the order on September 18, said that the application to the NGT was filed in September 2024 and notice was issued on September 24 last year. Action was not initiated and FIR was finally lodged on January 25, 2025 that too against unidentified persons.

The NGT in its order specifically mentioned that on the protest by local residents on July 12 last year, the tractor trolley involved in the illegal felling of the tree was left behind by the violators. “It is strange that the respondent authorities have waited for almost six months and thereafter registered the FIR against unidentified persons. This does not reflect that the respondent authorities were serious about taking action against the person responsible for the illegal felling of the tree,” the order reads.

Deputy Commissioner, Panipat, who is also a respondent in the matter, sought a week’s time to obtain the further instruction. The NGT has fixed the next hearing in the case on October 8.