NGT stalls HSVP's commercial centre plan

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 7

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stalled Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran's plan to set up a commercial centre at Sector 41. The spot belonged to now vanished village pond or 'johad' and the tribunal has directed the HSVP to develop the water body.

The HSVP has set aside Rs 2.92 crore for the redevelopment of the pond. The project is expected to be completed in the next nine to 10 months. The tribunal acted on complaint of Brigadier Paramjeet Singh.

Singh had highlighted that around 20 years ago, the area had a pond and now, the HSVP was selling commercial showrooms in the vicinity through e-auction. The tribunal took a serious note and stalled the plan.