NGT summons MC chief over 'unscientific dumping' of solid waste

Yamunanagar, February 5

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation to appear before it in connection with a case related to the solid waste disposal and treatment facility situated in Aurangabad village of Yamunanagar district.

The tribunal passed the order after the authorities of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar, submitted a report before the NGT on January 16, 2023, mentioning that two notices were issued to the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, but he did not respond.

In a petition to the NGT in May 2022, Sumit Saini of Damla village had alleged that illegal and unscientific dumping of solid waste was being done in the vicinity of Aurangabad village.

“We consider the presence of the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar, to be necessary for just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case and the Commissioner is accordingly impleaded as respondent number-6,” reads the NGT order.

The order further reads: “The Registry is directed to make requisite amendment in the memo of parties and issue notice to the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar, requiring him to file his reply/response within one month.”

The next date for hearing in this case is fixed for February 21. The Regional Officer of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, issued first notice to the Municipal Commissioner, Yamunanagar, on September 27, 2022, and the second notice/reminder on December 26, 2022, as the HSPCB was to submit its report in the NGT before January 17, 2023, fixed for the hearing of the case. But, the Municipal Commissioner didn’t respond to the said notices of the HSPCB.

All is not well at Aurangabad village