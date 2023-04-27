NGT tells Chief Secy to fill vacant posts in state pollution board

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 26

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Chief Secretary, Haryana, to begin the process of filling up vacant posts in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to upgrade laboratories. This must be done in a time-bound manner and first meeting should be held within three months. The NGT further directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to assist the states in this process which should be completed within six months.

Environmental activist Varun Gulati filed an application with the NGT regarding the acute shortage of staff in the HSPCB. The applicant stated that only 178 employees are working against the 481 sanctioned strength and 303 posts are lying vacant.

Following the application, the NGT sought response from the state through Chief Secretary, Haryana, and the HSPCB. The HSPCB filed a reply that it has sent the requisition to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to fill up 151 posts from time to time.

The Principal Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in its orders on Tuesday commented that the stand of the state PCB does not show that the state has taken its responsibility seriously. No reply has been filed by the state.

The Bench further directed that the work of regulators should be full time for the incumbents appointed to all key positions, including chairman/member secretary, regional officers, engineers and scientists of state PCB. Such incumbents may not be given any other additional charges.

The NGT said the CPCB and state PCB may utilise the environmental compensation (EC) funds for laboratory set up and its upgrading. No approval of the Central/ state government will be necessary in this regard in view of Section 33 of the NGT Act.

The Tribunal also sought an action-taken report containing recruitment of vacant posts, strengthening of laboratories within three months.