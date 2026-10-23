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Home / Haryana / NGT Yamuna panel inspects nine sewage treatment plants in Yamunanagar

NGT Yamuna panel inspects nine sewage treatment plants in Yamunanagar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Members of the NGT Yamuna Monitoring Committee inspect a sewage treatment plant in Yamunanagar district.
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The Yamuna Monitoring Committee, constituted by the National Green Tribunal, inspected nine sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants in Yamunanagar district to assess pollution control measures and efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna.

During the two-day inspection, the committee reviewed the functioning and treatment capacity of the facilities and checked compliance with prescribed pollution control standards to prevent untreated or inadequately treated wastewater from entering the river.

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The team was led by tribunal representatives YK Garg and PKMK Dass. Regional Officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board Pardeep Singh, Public Health Engineering Department Executive Engineer Dinesh Gaba and board Sub-Divisional Officer Raquib Hussain accompanied the team.

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The committee inspected treatment facilities at Jammu Colony in Yamunanagar, Radaur, Chhachhrauli, Parwalo, Patashgarh and Manakpur.

The team examined wastewater treatment processes and reviewed key water quality indicators, including Biological Oxygen Demand and Chemical Oxygen Demand, to assess pollution levels.

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The committee directed officials to ensure strict compliance with prescribed standards before treated wastewater was discharged into the Yamuna. It also stressed regular laboratory testing and timely preparation of reports to monitor water quality.

The authorities were instructed to ensure that all treatment plants function efficiently and operate at their full capacity to prevent untreated sewage and industrial effluents from polluting the river.

“The committee will prepare a detailed report based on its observations and findings during the two-day visit and submit it to the tribunal,” said Pardeep Singh.

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