NHAI begins closing illegal exits near Gurugram highway

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 11

Illegal entry and exit points on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway have been causing over 50 per cent of accidents on the highway. The state has now initiated a drive to close these illegal exits. The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Gurugram and Rewari, along with NHAI officials, have started closing over 70 such illegal entry/exit points, the majority of which are in Gurugram, with 10 of them being the most hazardous in terms of number of accidents.

This has resulted in waterlogging on the highway during the monsoon season

These exits, made to provide illegal access to the highway for villages, petrol pumps, restaurants and dhabas located along it, have been built after blocking natural drains, resulting in waterlogging on the highway during the monsoon season. There are exits in front of Narsinghpur village, Khandsa village, Sukhrali village, near Hero Honda Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk. The NHAI teams have been facing stiff resistance from locals in their efforts to close these and have requested the assistance of the DCs for enforcement.

“These illegal cuts are the key reason behind chaos on the expressway,” said NHAI project director Dheeraj Singh. “The violators have not just broken the boundary of the highway and created access, but many have completely clogged the natural drains, which is causing waterlogging on the expressway, especially in areas like Narsinghpur. We have been facing aggressive resistance and have spoken to the administration for enforcement. We are getting duty magistrates and will file FIRs against violators.”

As per an NHAI survey, the majority of these illegal exits are in and around Manesar, Pachgaon, Bilaspur and Sidhrawali. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had directed all NHAI project directors last month to eliminate these black spots to ensure road safety.

Following this, Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav formed a three-member committee to plug illegal turns on NH-8 and to curb wrong-side driving and accidents on the service lane of the expressway.