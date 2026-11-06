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Home / Haryana / NHAI installs 70-tonne bailey bridge at Matour in overnight operation

NHAI installs 70-tonne bailey bridge at Matour in overnight operation

New bridge replaces the old, unsafe structure over the Manuni rivulet. It had become necessary considering the extreme condition of the existing bridge.

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:20 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Workers install bailey bridge over the Manuni rivulet at Matour on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway in Kangra district.
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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) installed a new 70-tonne bailey bridge over the Manuni rivulet at Matour on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway in an overnight operation on Wednesday, aiming to ease traffic congestion at this strategic but heavily frequented bottleneck ahead of Diwali festival.

The installation began at 11.20 pm after traffic was halted five minutes earlier. The approximately 80-ft-long and 3.75-metre-wide double-storey bridge was positioned with the help of heavy cranes and machinery. The operation took nearly three hours, while workers continued tightening its nuts and bolts throughout the night.

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Brought from Kolkata, the bridge cost around Rs 85 lakh, with an additional Rs 15 lakh spent on its installation. Rohit Thakur, site engineer of the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project, supervised the operation. Talking to The Tribune he said, “The earlier bridge had a load-bearing capacity of 16 tonnes, but the movement of heavy vehicles had damaged some of its plates and affected its structure. The daily commuters feel relieved as a timely intervention has averted a possible mishap on this busiest route.”

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Bailey bridges are modular steel structures that can be installed quickly and are widely used to maintain connectivity during the repair or replacement of existing bridges. Their components can also be dismantled and reused at other locations.

The replacement assumes significance as the Matour stretch is a crucial link on the busy Pathankot-Mandi highway, connecting Kangra and Dharamsala with destinations located towards Shimla and Chandigarh. Completing the installation in a single night is expected to help minimise prolonged disruption on this heavily travelled route.

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