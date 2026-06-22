NHAI shuts illegal cuts on NH-44 in Sonepat

Narender Kadyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), on Monday directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to intensify patrolling and register FIRs against individuals or commercial establishments found reopening illegal cuts on NH-44.

Advertisement

The NHAI informed the police that all illegal cuts on the Kundli-Panipat stretch of NH-44 had been closed to reduce accidents on the highway.

Advertisement

The action follows a report published in The Tribune on June 20 titled, “10 black spots identified on NH-44 in Sonepat as road deaths increase”.

Advertisement

During a special meeting with NHAI officials, Kadyan directed the authority to increase the number of CCTV cameras and cranes deployed on the highway. He also asked officials to raise the height of roadside and median grills and strengthen safety measures for pedestrians.

The meeting focused on illegal cuts, black spots, pedestrian safety, availability of safety equipment and emergency response arrangements on the highway.

Advertisement

Kadyan directed NHAI officials to permanently close illegal cuts opened in front of dhabas, hotels, restaurants, liquor vends, petrol pumps and other commercial establishments. He instructed officials to lodge FIRs against those found reopening such cuts.

The DCP also pointed out that many pedestrians were crossing the highway by jumping over grills that are only around four feet high. He directed NHAI to increase the height of the grills to seven feet, repair damaged sections and construct foot overbridges at vulnerable locations to reduce pedestrian fatalities.

He further asked officials to curb illegal parking under flyovers at Bahalgarh and Murthal and in Ganaur, besides removing encroachments from service roads.

Kadyan directed NHAI to ensure round-the-clock availability of route patrolling vehicles, ambulances and cranes to facilitate quick rescue and relief operations during emergencies.

The DCP said around 15 to 20 CCTV cameras were currently installed on NH-44 and NHAI had been asked to increase the number threefold.

“Rising accidental deaths on highways are a serious concern. NHAI has informed us that all illegal cuts on NH-44 from Kundli to Panipat have been closed,” he said.

According to available data up to May, 382 accidents were reported on NH-44 in 2026, including 162 fatal accidents that claimed 179 lives. During the corresponding period in 2025, 521 accidents were reported, of which 160 were fatal, resulting in 167 deaths.

While the total number of accidents has declined by 26.88 per cent this year, fatal accidents have increased by 1.25 per cent and accident-related deaths by 7.19 per cent.