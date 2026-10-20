NHAI steps up highway safety in Ambala

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking road upgrade and safety works on National Highways 44 and 152 in Ambala district to improve traffic flow, ensure safer commuting and reduce accidents ahead of the winter and fog season.

The ongoing works include repairs to the main carriageways, installation of crash barriers, safety grills, signboards and road markings, and improvements to highway lighting and service roads. The authority is also closing unauthorised access points and median cuts to prevent accidents.

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NHAI has set a December-end deadline for completing the Ambala Ring Road project, while construction on the Ambala-Kaithal stretch of NH-152 is targeted for completion by March 2027.

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Under the NH-152 project, 15 structures, including vehicular underpasses (VUPs), along with service roads, are being constructed. Of these, 12 structures have already been opened to traffic, while work on the remaining three is expected to be completed by March next year.

Speaking to ‘The Tribune’, NHAI Ambala Project Director Akriti Gupta said comprehensive upgrade and road-safety measures were being implemented on NH-44 to ensure safer, smoother and more efficient traffic movement.

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She said NH-152 was an important transport link between Ambala and Kaithal, and the ongoing infrastructure improvements would help strengthen connectivity and ease traffic flow.

The Ambala Ring Road project is also expected to significantly reduce congestion within the city. The nearly 22-km project is scheduled for completion by December-end, except for a box tunnel that will connect NH-44 with Hisar Road.

Gupta said special attention was being given to highway lighting to improve visibility at night and to the closure of unauthorised median cuts to minimise accident risks.

Teams have been deployed at different locations to expedite the work and minimise inconvenience to commuters, particularly during the approaching winter and foggy conditions.

The NHAI is also improving service roads to better manage local and through traffic. The measures are expected to benefit residents and commuters from neighbouring areas while reducing pressure on the main carriageways.