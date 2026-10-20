NHAI struggles to keep unauthorised cuts shut on NH-44 in Karnal, Kurukshetra

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The repeated reopening of unauthorised access points on the Panipat-Ambala stretch of National Highway-44 continues to pose a major challenge for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and local administrations, despite repeated closure drives.

Speaking to The Tribune, an NHAI official said most of the unauthorised cuts had been created by hotel and dhaba owners and petrol station operators to provide easy access to customers. Although the openings had been repeatedly closed using thrie-beam crash barriers and concrete blocks, they were being reopened by the same people, the official alleged.

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The NHAI has initiated enforcement action against repeat violators and registered FIRs, particularly in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts. Nearly 80 fresh notices have also been issued to violators recently, the official said.

Despite multiple closure drives, nearly 100 unauthorised access points remain on the stretch between Panipat and Ambala. The issue also figures prominently in road safety meetings held by local administrations, as vehicles entering the main carriageway through these openings have been among the causes of accidents. Heavy vehicles also risk overturning while entering or exiting the highway because of the uneven surfaces at these unauthorised cuts.

Akriti Gupta, Project Director, NHAI, Ambala, said continuous efforts were being made to improve highway safety and close unauthorised entry and exit points.

“The situation has improved over the last few months, but still the unauthorised cuts have been a major concern at some locations, especially in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts. The cuts have been closed multiple times, but it has been observed that the same people damage the rigid barriers and other cemented barriers to reopen the cuts,” she said.

Gupta said nearly 100 such openings remained on the Panipat-Ambala stretch, of which 68 involved repeat violators against whom FIRs had previously been registered at various police stations in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts. The NHAI had initiated enforcement action against them, she added.

Describing the closures as a recurring challenge, Gupta said the authority was installing thrie-beam crash barriers to seal unauthorised access points and ensure that vehicles entered and exited the highway only through designated locations.

“Necessary action for closure of these openings and restoration of the crash barriers is underway and is targeted for completion soon. The matter is being taken up with the concerned district administrations and the police department to take cognizance and stringent legal action,” she said.