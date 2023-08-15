Karnal: NHAI to build underpass to reduce mishaps on NH-44

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 14

In a bid to facilitate the motorists who cross the National Highway-44 near Kambopura village, which falls under the limits of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, by travelling either extra kilometres or choosing the wrong side, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is going to construct a vehicular underpass on the highway. In the absence of the underpass, people cross the highway, after jumping dividers, risking their lives. As per the authorities, the construction of the underpass will help reduce the number of accidents on the highway.

“The technical bid for this project has been completed and the project is likely to be allotted by the end of August. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 17.94 crore and it will be completed in 18 months after the commencement of work. The project will reduce the number of accidents on this stretch,” said a senior official of the NHAI.

It was a long-pending demand of the residents of Karnal along with 10 villages, including Kambopura, Bajida, Daha, Madanpur, and other villages.

They had been raising the demand since 2009, but in vain. The residents raised the issue at various platforms and had apprised Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, who further highlighted the issue with Chief Minister ."I had raised the issue with the CM. He helped us to get this project approved. ," said Kalyan. As per the residents, if any motorist comes from Daha, Bazida, Sirsi, Bhusli, and other villages and wants to go towards Delhi, they have to cover the extra mile from the grain market side, or have to go to the wrong side towards the Madhuban police academy, which is a risky affair. Several accidents have already taken place in the area due to plying of vehicles on the wrong side.

