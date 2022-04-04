NHM employees hired for Covid duty in Haryana face uncertainty

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 3

The fate of employees appointed under the National Health Mission (NHM) for the Covid duty across the state hangs in balance after their contract expired on March 31 and they are yet to get the extension.

Significantly, the district health authorities have asked the employees not to mark their attendance.

Reacting strongly, the NHM Karamchari Sangh has threatened to launch an agitation if their contract is not renewed. “Around 1,100 employees were appointed to meet the staff shortage when the pandemic wreaked havoc in the state in 2020. These employees were working on the posts of ANM, data entry operator, driver, health inspector, microbiologist, lab technician, epidemiologists and Class IV workers,” said Hari Raj, general secretary of the sangh.

He said the government had not yet issued any written orders in this respect but the Civil Surgeons in several districts had already asked the employees not to report to work. Hence, it was a clear indication that the services of these employees were not needed further, he added.

An employee posted at Rohtak claimed a higher officer of the NHM sent a WhatsApp message to all Civil Surgeons yesterday, which read: “There will not be further extension of Covid HR after March 31 so please don’t get their attendance marked and also don’t take any work from them.” He said the message had made it clear that their services were not required now.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjeev, Nodal Officer, NHM, Jhajjar, said the contractual employees were appointed for the period of three months to fulfil the Covid duties following the shortage of manpower in the health institutions. “Their contract was extended last year from time to time for three months. All such employees have now been asked not to come to the duty as their contract hasn’t been renewed yet. They will be called back on duty if their contract is extended.”

Karamchari Sangh threatens stir

We have decided to submit a memorandum in the Health Minister’s name at every district heaquarters on Monday to raise the demand to regularise the NHM staff. We will be forced to launch a statewide agitation if their contract is not renewed soon. Hari Raj, general secretary, NHM Karamchari Sangh

Orders awaited

We are waiting for the extension orders. The NHM employees will be relieved on Monday if their contract is not renewed. — Dr Ashok Kumar, M’garh Civil Surgeon