NHRC seeks report from Haryana DGP over Jhajjar journalist's murder



Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, a journalist affiliated with an online media outlet on Youtube, was shot on May 18 near his residence in Luhari; the police initiated a probe after registering a case against eight individuals
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:03 PM May 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Director General Police of Haryana seeking a detailed report within two weeks over the brutal murder of a journalist in Luhari village of the state's Jhajjar district, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, a journalist affiliated with an online media outlet on Youtube, was fatally shot on the evening of May 18 near his residence in Luhari.

The police initiated a probe after registering a case against eight individuals based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son. The crime took place when Chauhan was out for a walk after dinner.

According to the victim’s son, a villager came to their house and informed the family that his father was lying injured alongside a road. “We rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital in Heli Mandi. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to another medical facility. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries,” said the complainant.

Tapasvi Sharma, president of Janmanch Patrakar Sangh, Jhajjar, strongly condemned the killing, and demanded swift justice. "We have met with senior police officials to press for the immediate arrest of those involved," Sharma said.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, "raise a serious issue of violation" of the human rights of the victim. "Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana, calling for a detailed report within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the investigation of the case," a senior NHRC official said.

