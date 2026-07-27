NHRC seeks report from Haryana over lack of basic amenities in government schools

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report from the Haryana government over the allegations of violation of human rights of school children due to lack of basic amenities in government schools.

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The commission has sought the report from the Principal Secretary of the Education Department within four weeks.

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As per the information, the All India Students Union (AISU) had approached the commission seeking directions for the state regarding the lack of basic amenities in the government schools.

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Manish Kumar Chaudhary, National General Secretary, Legal Cell and State President, Haryana of All India Students Union (AISU), said a complaint was filed seeking urgent intervention against continuing violations of human rights of school children in the state.

There have been cases of non-availability of functional toilets in government schools, causing daily hardship, indignity, and embarrassment, particularly to girl students; lack of adequate drinking water facilities despite allocation of public funds; and instances of irrational expenditure such as installation of water purifiers without ensuring water supply.

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The AISU in its complaint mentioned that the absence of separate and functional toilets for girls is a serious violation of dignity, privacy, and gender equality, leading to absenteeism and dropouts. The denial of basic sanitation and water facilities violates the right to live with dignity.

Chaudhary further said that the State is under a mandatory obligation to provide minimum infrastructure in schools. The lack of toilets for girls amounts to gender discrimination, and the misuse of public funds without ensuring functionality reflects administrative arbitrariness.

The commission has been requested to take cognizance of the complaint, call for detailed reports, and to direct state-wide inspections of government schools. The commission has also been requested to pass directions for immediate provision of functional toilets (separate for girls and boys), safe drinking water, a safe school infrastructure, fixing of responsibility and initiation of action against erring officials, besides recommending policy-level corrective measures to ensure compliance across all states.

The commission has also been requested to issue directions for immediate inspection of the affected schools and ensure urgent provision of basic facilities.

The commission, in its direction, mentioned, “The complaint alleges violations of human rights of school children in Haryana due to lack of basic amenities in government schools. These include non-functional or absent toilets (particularly affecting girl students), lack of safe drinking water, and irrational use of public funds such as installation of water purifiers without ensuring water supply. The situation reflects systemic negligence, violates the provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009, and infringes upon the fundamental rights to dignity, health, and equality of school children.”

The commission has called for an Action Taken Report within four weeks.