NHRC to conduct virtual hearing of bonded labour cases in Haryana brick kilns

The National Human Rights Commission will conduct an online hearing to address 86 cases of alleged bonded labour in brick kilns across various districts in Haryana.

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NHRC chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian will chair the virtual hearing on July 9.

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The human rights body will also review the status of rehabilitation packages, financial aid, skill training and alternate livelihoods, the progress of e-Shram portal registrations to secure social security benefits for rescued labourers, and the measures taken to prevent recurrence in the identified districts.

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"The authorities are expected to present detailed reports on the actions taken, including the identification and release of bonded labourers as well as their registration on the e-Shram portal, a central platform for unorganised workers," it said.

The virtual hearing will focus on the assessment of the action taken by district magistrates on the complaints sent to them by the NHRC, along with the status of compliance with the provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the orders of the apex court in the Bandhua Mukti Morcha and Asiad Workers’ cases.

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The Commission has also directed the state chief secretary or his nominee, the labour commissioner, along with all district magistrates concerned, to be present during the online hearing.

Bonded labour remains a critical issue in Haryana’s unorganized brick kiln industry, frequently involving marginalised and migrant workers trapped through advance payments and debt bondage.

Migrant workers in Haryana's brick kilns form a vital yet frequently ignored part of the state's labour force. Predominantly hailing from economically disadvantaged regions like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, they are attracted to Haryana's thriving construction sector.

Their socio-economic circumstances are largely defined by a mix of poverty, limited educational opportunities, social exclusion, and economic hardship.

Major findings reveal that migrant brick kiln workers face a lack of education and health care facilities. Lower income levels, prevalence of debt and lack of savings are the major socio-economic challenges faced by the migrant workers.