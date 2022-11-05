NIA chargesheets six in arms seizure case

New Delhi, November 4
The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said it had filed a chargesheet against six accused following an investigation into a case relating to seizure of arms, ammunition and explosives at Bastara Toll Plaza in Haryana’s Madhuban area on the Ambala-Delhi Highway.
Those named in the chargesheet include Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh of Ferozepur, Bhopinder Singh of Ludhiana, Rajbir Singh of Gurdaspur and Harwinder Singh Sandhu of Nanded (Maharastra), the NIA said in a statement.
The agency said the chargesheet against the accused was filed under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Arms Act and the Explosives Substances Act.
The NIA said the chargesheet against the accused was filed on October 31 in the case pertaining to the recovery of “three IEDs, one pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds and Rs 1.30 lakh cash on May 5, 2022, from Gurpreet Singh (alias Gopi), Amandeep Singh (alias Deepa), Parminder Singh (alias Pinder) & Bhupinder Singh”.
With the consignment kept in a specially designed cavity in their Innova car, they were headed to Adilabad in Telangana.
“During the investigation, it was found that the explosives, arms and ammunition were sent by terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu (alias Rinda) of the proscribed terrorist organisation ‘Babbar Khalsa International’ from Pakistan through drones for executing terror acts in Punjab and the country,” the agency claimed.
