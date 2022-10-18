NIA holds raids at houses of Lawrence Bishnoi-aides in Sonepat, Tihar jail-lodged criminal in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Sonepat/Jhajjar, October 18

The NIA conducted raids at the houses of two gangsters in Sonepat on Tuesday.

Houses of Raju Basodi at Basodi village and Akshya Palra at Palra village in Rai area of Sonepat were raided.

Both gangsters are close aides of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Meanwhile in Jhajjar, a team of the NIA raided the house of criminal Naresh Sethi in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Sethi is at present lodged at the Tihar Jail in Delhi. The investigation went on for about four hours, said sources.

#jhajjar #lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters #sonepat