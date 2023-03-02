NIA files chargesheet against three Babbar Khalsa members

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 1

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against three members of the banned organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in connection with the seizure of arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices in Haryana last year.

The chargesheet has been filed against the BKI members Akash, alias Akashdeep, Sukhbir Singh, alias Jashan, and Jarmalpreet in the Special NIA Court in Panchkula for Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act under the IPC.

The NIA had taken over the case from the Haryana Police on May 24, 2022, and filed its first chargesheet against six accused, including designated terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, on October 31.

The NIA spokesperson said the case was initially registered at the Madhuban police station in Haryana. Sandhu, who had joined hands with terrorist group BKI, masterminded the smuggling of arms and explosives to carry out terror attacks in the country.

Investigations of the case revealed that Akash, Sukhbir and Jarmalpreet were in touch with terrorist Rinda and are close associates of the five accused arrested at Bastar Toll Plaza. They also seized a consignment of arms, ammunition and explosives sent by Rinda.