Recovery of explosives: NIA-NSG team inspects Ambala site

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 21

A day after three live hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) were found from an empty ground near the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway at Sadopur village, a joint team of the NIA and NSG visited the site for examination and recreated the scene.

Labourer Gurpreet Singh, a Punjab resident, was the first person to notice the explosives. He said on March 19 around 4 pm, he had gone to attend nature’s call in the vacant ground in front of the MM University’s main gate when he spotted three plastic boxes and an aluminium one. A polybag mentioning ‘Shamme Di Hatti Jalalabad’ and a plastic sack with ‘M/S Gopal Flour Gen Mills Samrala’ written on it were also lying there. Gurpreet opened the packages and then informed the security guard of the institute, who kept these in his room. The next day, senior officials of the institute informed the police, who then reached the spot.

Inter-state matter It’s an inter-state matter. The Central agencies will carry out the probe and share their findings with us. We are even coordinating with the Punjab Police as such explosives have been seized there in the past. The matter is being probed from all angles. —Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP

Later, on Gurpreet’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at the Baldev Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said: “A joint team of the NIA and NSG visited the site and inspected it… The explosives were disposed of today. Most likely, these were dropped in the ground on Saturday. We have identified around 20 CCTV cameras in nearby areas and have started obtaining the footage for further probe, besides taking the help of the cyber cell.” —

