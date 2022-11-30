NIA raids house of gangster Kaushal's wife

Gurugram, November 29
A team of National Security Agency (NIA) raided the house of jailed gangster Kaushal’s wife in Gadoli Khurd village on Tuesday. The team recovered opium from the house. The contraband was recovered from the cupboard of Gaurav, Kaushal’s brother-in-law, the police said. On the complaint of a NIA official, an FIR has been registered against Gaurav under the NDPS Act at the Sector 10 A police station.
During the search, two packets of opium, weighing 24.36 gram, were seized.
