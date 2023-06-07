NIA raids in Kaithal village

Kaithal, June 6
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided the residence of Pardeep Kumar, a pesticide dealer of Chuharmajra in the district, allegedly in connection with foreign funding in his accounts.
However, the team members did not comment about the outcome of the raid, but sources said the team members took the mobile phone and some documents with them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit
Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...
Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged
BKU protests as sunflower not procured on MSP