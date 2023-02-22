NIA raids three houses, vend in Gurugram, Yamunanagar

Gurugram/Yamunanagar February 21
Two teams of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at the houses of notorious gangster Kaushal and his close aide Amit Dagar. This was the fourth raid at the same houses of the gangsters by the NIA in connection with the “emerging nexus” among terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, said the police.
The NIA team reached Gurugram around 5.30am today and along with the local police conducted the raids. The team visited the residences of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar. During the investigation, a large number of police personnel were stationed outside their houses.
Meanwhile, a joint team of NIA and the district police today conducted raids at two places in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri in connection with a case involving gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
The team raided a residential premise in Yamunanagar and a liquor vend in Jagadhri.
