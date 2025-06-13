DT
PT
Home / Haryana / NIA raids two locations in Sirsa, questions youth over drug link

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:51 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted surprise raids at two locations in Sirsa district on Thursday afternoon — one in Sirsa city and the other in the nearby Vaidwala village.

According to sources, the NIA team reached the residence of a young man in Vaidwala village after tracing a phone call he had made to relatives in Punjab. These relatives were recently arrested in connection with a drug trafficking case.

“The youth was at home when the NIA team arrived. He was questioned for about an hour,” a source said. During the interrogation, officials examined his phone call records and gathered other relevant information. Further questioning may take place if required, the source added.

While the local village officials confirmed the NIA’s presence, they stated that the agency did not share detailed information. “They came, questioned the youth and left. We have not received any formal communication from them,” said an official.

Interestingly, the Sirsa police said they had not been officially informed about the raids. “There has been no official intimation to the local police station,” said a police officer. The raids have sparked curiosity in the area, though no formal charges have been announced against the youth so far.

