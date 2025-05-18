DT
Home / Haryana / NIA team questions Patiala student arrested over espionage charges

NIA team questions Patiala student arrested over espionage charges

Devender Singh has been accused of allegedly sharing photographs and videos of military installations in Patiala with a contact in Pakistan
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 08:45 PM May 18, 2025 IST
A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Military Intelligence reached Kaithal to question Devender Singh, a postgraduate student from Mastgarh village, who was arrested by the Kaithal police for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

While the Kaithal police have not officially confirmed the development, sources claimed that the central team questioned him in detail.

Singh is accused of sharing photographs and videos of military installations in Patiala with a contact in Pakistan.

A first-year MA (political science) student in Patiala, Devender was arrested last Sunday after a social media post surfaced, wherein he is displaying illegal weapons. Subsequent investigation revealed links to espionage. After being released on bail in promotion of gun-culture, he was arrested again in an espionage case. Another case was registered against him under Sections 152 of the BNS and Official Secrets Act.

As per sources, he had travelled to Pakistan in November 2024 via the Kartarpur Corridor to visit religious shrines. During his stay there, he reportedly came in contact with a Pakistani woman. She introduced him to a man who allegedly lured him into gathering and sharing military information from India.

Singh’s phone and electronic devices have been seized, and cyber experts are assisting in data recovery. Police officials are currently investigating his call and chat history, along with his bank transactions, to determine whether he received any financial compensation.

Earlier on Saturday, Kaithal police took him to various locations, including Patiala, for further inquiry.

