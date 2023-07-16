Nigerian held with drugs worth Rs 25L in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 15

A Nigerian national was arrested with drugs from near the Sector 28 Metro station in Faridabad and 36.51 gm cocaine capsules, 28 gm brown sugar, 12 gram cocaine, 25 gm methadone and 21 gm MDMA capsules worth Rs 25 lakh were recovered from his possession.

The arrested drug peddler was identified as Naveke Collins, a Nigerian national, who lived as a tenant in Sector 31. He was produced in a city court today and remanded in judicial custody.

“It was on Wednesday night when Sethi Malik, in-charge of the Sector 30 crime branch, got information that a drug peddler will reach near the metro station. On the tip off, a raid was conducted and the accused drug peddler was arrested while he was riding a scooty. Illegal drugs worth Rs 25 lakh were seized from his possession,” said police spokesperson Sube Singh.

An FIR was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at the Sector 31 police station and the police took him on three-day remand after being produced in a city court. “During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had come to India about three years ago. A case under the NDPS Act was also registered against the accused in 2021 in Himachal,” added the spokesperson.

