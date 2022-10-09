Night domination drive in Palwal, 32 arrested

Tribune News Service

Palwal, October 8

The polic have nabbed 32 persons in the 12-hour “night domination drive” carried out last night in the district.

A senior police official said besides the arrests, cops seized four country-made revolvers, two cartridges and 1,017 bottles of illicit liquor from the accused. He said 44 barricades had been set up in the district for the special checking of vehicles that started at 10 pm and continued till 10 am.

A total of 1,632 vehicles were checked at the nakas and many vehicles were issued challans for traffic rules violations. Four persons were arrested for possessing illegal weapons. The cops also arrested a proclaimed offender for carrying 32.9 kg of beef. Those arrested included nine persons allegedly involved in gambling with Rs 23,720, 14 persons for indulging in liquor smuggling and four others in various cases of crime.

A special checking was also done at hotels, dhabas, guest houses, dharamshalas and ATMs in the district.